Cheryl Osimo Talks MBCC Breast Cancer Prevention Event and More (AUDIO)

This week I talked with Cheryl Osimo Executive Director of the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition about the 20th anniversary of their premier fundraising event the Lesbians and Friends LGBTQ Dance Party For Prevention that takes place in Brookline, Massachusetts on October 21st. This year MBCC will be honoring Attorney Susan Wilson the founder of this dance event who has been an inspiration and supporter of MBCC for over two decades. MBCC’s annual fundraising events like the upcoming Lesbians and Friends LGBTQ Dance Party For Prevention helps subsidize crucial funding for its sister organization, Silent Spring Institute. Since 1994 Silent Spring Institute has conducted scientifically sound and environmentally focused breast cancer prevention research. The funding will be used to study exposure to toxic cancer-causing chemicals in drinking water and homes throughout Massachusetts. Unfortunately this year the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has radically decreased their funding to $25,000, a fraction of the $647,500 needed, making fundraising events like the Lesbians and Friends LGBTQ Dance Party For Prevention more important than ever. I talked to Cheryl about MBCC’s vital work and her spin on our LGBTQ issues.

When asked how she sees our LGBTQ community moving forward in a Trump administration Osimo stated:

I think that the LGBTQ community is stronger than ever. We cannot let this administration turn anything around in terms of how we have made progress, how we moved ahead. We need to stay strong as he would say and move to not let him derail us in anyway, shape or form. We’re going to be okay because we are strong and we’ve come so far and continue with our work, remain strong, stick together and not allow him to derail us. That’s the most important thing.