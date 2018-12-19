Chevel Shepherd, a 16-year-old country singer, won “The Voice” on Tuesday, capping a run that highlighted her old-school style.

Her coach, Kelly Clarkson, joined her onstage for an embrace, marking the second team victory in a row for the former “American Idol” champ, who mentored contestant Brynn Cartelli to the top in Season 14 of “The Voice,” USA Today reported.

“I’m still hyperventilating,” Shepherd said in a clip provided by “Entertainment Tonight,” above.

Here’s her winning moment:

Fellow country singers Chris Kroeze and Kirk Jay finished second and third, and 14-year-old R&B pop performer Kennedy Holmes came in fourth.

Shepherd put her talents on display one last time, joining Dan + Shay on their hit “Speechless.”

Shepherd, a New Mexico native, made a big impression with her range in covering country stars such as Loretta Lynn and LeAnn Rimes, People noted.

Shepherd, who won $100,000 and a record deal for the victory, also showed off her yodeling:

Clarkson later thanked fans for doing their part: