When it comes to weddings, there’s over the top and then there’s Italian fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni’s: a wedding so extravagant it reportedly generated more attention for her designer of choice than for Meghan Markle’s.

Ferragni, who blogs at The Blonde Salad, married her longtime partner, Italian rapper Federico Leonardo Lucia (a.k.a. Fedez), over the weekend in Noto, Italy. Naturally, she documented the entire extravaganza ― which included branded planes, mascots modeled after the couple and a personalized carnival ― on Instagram for her 14 million followers.

With a following so big, it’s no surprise the wedding created so much buzz. According to data released by Launchmetrics, #TheFerragnez wedding (as the couple hashtagged it) generated an audience-driven media impact value (MIV) of $36 million online and on social media and amassed more than 67 million interactions. MIV is determined by “measuring how large [the] messaging is and calculating the portion of advertising spend that space would have cost,” according to the company.

The most buzzed-about aspects of the multi-day wedding event, according to Launchmetrics, were Ferragni’s custom-made Dior couture gowns, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. The gown worn for the ceremony (pictured above) featured a voluminous tulle skirt and a long-sleeved lace bodice with a high neck. For the reception, the blogger and entrepreneur wore a dusty pink tulle gown, which was embroidered with lyrics from the song Lucia wrote to propose to Ferragni. It also featured a convertible skirt.

The data analytics company reported that coverage of the wedding as a whole generated more than $5 million in audience-driven MIV for Dior. Ferragni’s posts alone about the luxury label generated $1.6 million of that total. To put those numbers in simpler terms, think of it this way: If Dior wanted to create an advertising campaign with the same impact as Ferragni’s wedding, it would have likely spent upwards of $5 million.

What’s more, Ferragni’s dress brought more attention to Dior than Markle’s did for Givenchy. (The Duchess of Sussex wore a custom Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller for the royal wedding in May.) According to Launchmetrics, of the total MIV generated from Ferragni’s wedding, 15 percent went to Dior, while only 7 percent of the royal wedding’s MIV went to Givenchy. (Of course, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don’t have their own social media accounts and don’t do brand endorsements.)

Ferragni’s epic wedding also brought plenty of attention to Prada and Alberta Ferretti, who provided a custom dress for the rehearsal dinner and the bridesmaids’ gowns, respectively.