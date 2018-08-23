NOW PLAYING

Chicago failed them. Now these communities are building their own mental health centers.

Only five public mental health centers are left in Chicago of the 12 that once operated before Mayor Rahm Emanuel made deep cuts to the city’s mental health care in 2011. Now, with few places to turn, residents have instead voted to fund their own community clinics: the Kedzie Center since 2015, the West Side Clinic opening in 2019, and a brand new program gathering petition signatures on the city’s northwest side. Each offer free therapy and treatment to the communities they represent.