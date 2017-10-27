Chicago Goes to Puerto Rico

On a blustery dark morning in late October, two grey haired guys, Larry and Bugs, straight off their shift, sat at the counter of The S&G Grill, paging through their newspapers and drinking their coffee.

Larry says, “This sound familiar?” he takes a bite of his pancakes and goes on. “You see who they got to turn the lights and the juice back on in Puerto Rico?”

“Mmm,” said Bugs. I’m thinking its somebody who knows a guy.”

“Oh this is even better. It’s a two man company from Montana”

“Two guys?”

“Oh they have subcontractors.”

“Really? Like a thousand? All trained? Ready to cross that big ocean and get to that island? C’mon. Who do they know?

“Says here that one of the reasons they won the $300 million dollar bid is that they didn’t ask for any money up front.”

“Well that’s normal. Who do they know?”

“Says there’s a connection to the new Secretary of the Interior.”

“Ok, now we’re getting somewhere. And let me guess. The connection is a coincidence. Or made up by the press. Fake news. Right?” A two man energy company gets a $300 million dollar contract and there ain’t nothing weird going on there?”

“Well there was no formal deal. No, what do the call it, “quid pro quid.”

“There never is. Doesn't need to be. There is a wink, a slap on the back, a handshake and its done.”

“Just like we used to do it in Chicago, huh?”

“”Hey I got an idea,” Larry said to Bugs, maybe we can work up a deal to give these new guys in charge some lessons. You know. “Learn to do it the Old Chicago way! Get yours! And Stay out of the Slammer! All for $1,999! Call now. Operators are on duty!”

“Think they’d bite?”

“Nah. They’re doing fine on their own.

-----------