Good Samaritan Helps 70 Homeless People Stay In Hotel During Polar Vortex

An unidentified good Samaritan reportedly agreed to foot the bill for 70 homeless people who were camped out on the streets of Chicago in subfreezing weather to stay in an area hotel.

The group, which had set up a makeshift camp, found themselves in trouble when one of about 100 donated propane tanks they were using to keep warm exploded.

The city, like others in the Midwest, has been enveloped by a blast of polar air that sent temperatures plunging to -23F (with wind chills reportedly making it feel like -50F).

Chicago residents experience record low temperatures and many capture the strange results of the powerful polar vortex hitting the Midwest. https://t.co/tk9G3GCCuH pic.twitter.com/uUKgfLWAGD — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 31, 2019

The fire department confiscated the remaining tanks, fearing that further explosions could be “like a bomb going off.” Then it started making arrangements to send the group to a Salvation Army warming center, The Chicago Tribune reported.

Soon after, the charity was notified that an anonymous donor had offered to put the group up in a hotel.