In Historic Move, Chicago Tribune Staffers Prepare To Unionize

The midwest’s prestigious local daily, The Chicago Tribune, may soon become the latest newsroom to form a union in the face of growing instability in the news industry.

Staffers announced their intention to organize Wednesday over social media after NPR broke the story.

It would be the first time the Tribune’s writers formed a union in the paper’s 170-year history. Yet the Tribune leadership has a history of skepticism regarding unions, and its corporate owner, Tronc, ran an aggressive union-busting campaign at another of its papers, The Los Angeles Times, last year.

The LA Times succeeded in forming a union in January, and was promptly sold off weeks later to an area billionaire. Tronc has not yet issued a statement regarding the Tribune’s announcement indicating how it will respond. The corporation did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

A letter sent around the Tribune newsroom signed by dozens of organizers cited concerns including “a series of corporate owners — Tronc being only the most recent” that have “jeopardized our ability to do great work.” Others included concerns over job stability, regular raises, parental leave, diversity in the newsroom and availability of resources.

We, the journalists of the Chicago Tribune and its community publications, are forming a union. As an organized workforce, we hope to protect the future of these crucial institutions. Please follow @CTGuild and visit our website at https://t.co/8o7SRIVxFc Thanks! #TribUnion — Dawn Rhodes (@rhodes_dawn) April 11, 2018

Over the past six months, the Tribune has been hit by two rounds of layoffs.

“We have lost many talented colleagues to higher-paying jobs that offer better protections and more possibilities for advancement,” the staffers’ letter read.

Some told NPR that corporate pay at Tronc has also sparked outrage. For example, controlling shareholder Michael Farrow will still receive $5 million a year through 2020 even after stepping down as chairman last month amid sexual harassment complaints.

“They have looted the company and the Tronc executives have paid themselves outsized salaries,” Charlie J. Johnson, a Tribune homepage editor, told NPR.

If successful, the Tribune could follow a growing number of news organizations that have joined unions, including the Intercept, Vox, Vice, Slate, MTV News, ThinkProgress, Thrillist, HuffPost and the now-defunct Gawker. (Gizmodo Media Group, which comprises Gawker’s sister sites, is still unionized.) The Onion announced late last month that it intended to unionize, too.

In some cases, as with the LA Times, the process has led to significant conflict. Writers at a string of local news sites including Gothamist voted to unionize late last year and, days afterward, found themselves jobless. Gothamist and some of its sister sites were later saved by public radio stations including WNYC.

The Tribune’s staffers seek to join the NewsGuild-Communication Workers of America, the same union that now represents the LA Times, along with thousands of other journalists and media workers.

The paper and its staffers have earned more than two dozen Pulitzer prizes since its founding in June 1847.