Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Release Name Of Third Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a name for their third child, a baby girl who was born via surrogate earlier this week.

The 37-year-old reality star announced Friday on her website that the two decided to name their newborn Chicago West. Kanye was raised in Chicago.

Chicago was born Monday at 12:47 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, according to Kardashian’s website.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian wrote in a post Tuesday announcing the birth. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

The reality star experienced preeclampsia and placenta accreta during her first pregnancies with North and Saint. After doctors advised her it wasn’t safe for her to carry a third child, Kardashian announced she and West were using a surrogate to have another baby.

“The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time,” Kardashian said in a post describing what it was like welcoming her baby girl into the world.

“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” she wrote. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”