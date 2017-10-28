At the Cyber-Security Awards March 22nd, 2017

Chicago’s rise as most cyber-secure city in the United States credited to Baltimore tech startup Point3 Security, Inc., DoD. by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)

October 31, 2017

Chicago lands at the top of The Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Safe Cities Index, as the most cyber-secure city in the United States, and third in the world, behind Tokyo and Singapore. Chicago's high ranking and international recognition is credited to the introduction of Escalate™, a cybersecurity training initiative developed by Baltimore tech startup Point3 Security, Inc. (Point3™), introduced by Mayor Rahm Emanuel in January; a cybersecurity training ecosystem that partners City Colleges of Chicago with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

With the success of Escalate in Chicago’s City College, and having received highest marks from the intelligence community and student members, Point3 has been green-lighted to introduce program availability in additional college curriculum across the country. The date of the much anticipated commercial release of Escalate, is, accordingly, Cyber Monday, November 27, 2017.

Co-founder, Evan Dornbush, has hinted of a pre-release sale option being explored given early demand. Point3 has made reserving a free a demo version of Escalate available at https://www.ittakesahuman.com.

About Escalate™

Escalate™ introduces hands-on-keyboard challenges which mentor, train and teach members master tradecraft to malware reverse engineering, network security, disk and memory forensics, vulnerability research, offensive/defensive ops, and software development.

About Point3 Security, Inc.