Kansas City Chiefs guard Jeff Allen has tracked down a homeless good Samaritan who helped him dig his car out of the snow before Saturday’s playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dave Cochran told NBC affiliate 41 Action News that he had no idea Allen was an NFL player when he offered to help, but that it wouldn’t have made a difference anyway.

“I just looked at him like a normal person,” Cochran said. “I would hope that he would do the same for me as I did for him.”

Hours before the @Chiefs playoff game against the #Colts @JeffAllen71 was stuck in the snow. That is when Dave pulled over to help. Now he is heading to the AFC championship game. #LetsRoll If you would like to help Dave you can email me: steven.dial@kshb.com@41actionnews pic.twitter.com/DUhPFcUgbn — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) January 13, 2019

After Saturday night’s game, Allen tweeted that he wanted to find Cochran”:



My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player. I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban. Pls RT #ChiefsKingdom — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

Allen’s efforts were successful:

Update: Despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol, I was actually able to track down the Dave that helped me thanks to the power of social media and #ChiefsKindgom. Thanks for your kindness https://t.co/e4OkEg6AAw — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

This the Dave who helped @Chiefs player @JeffAllen71 when his car was stuck in the snow before the game. Dave is also homeless and lives in his car. The story tonight and how Jeff is giving him an AFC championship game experience he will never forget. @41actionnews #letsroll pic.twitter.com/Hb120B4FS7 — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) January 13, 2019

Cochran “started bawling” after Allen reached out to him, and said that he never expected anything in return for his good deed.