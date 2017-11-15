Chihuahua, Mexico: A Guide for Intercultural Success

Chihuahua is the largest state in all of Mexico. This mountainous Mexican state and major international business center is home to the world’s fifth largest oil company, Petróleos Mexicanos. According to Forbes, the state of Chihuahua’s continuous growth is classified as “green” with 65 percent in economic development, ahead of Mexico City’s 45 percent growth. As many pet lovers know, the cute, small-sized canine breed of Chihuahuas originated here.