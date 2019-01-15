Car Seat Falls Out Of Vehicle With Child Still In It

A mother in Mankato, Minnesota, may be facing charges of child endangerment after a car seat fell out of her vehicle on Monday while the child was still in it.

Chad Mock was driving behind the vehicle and saw the 2-year-old in the middle of the road, still strapped in the seat, which he captured on dashcam video.

Mock immediately stopped his truck, and got out of it in hopes of flagging down the child’s mom.

He then got down to check if the child was OK.

As concerned drivers also came to help, Mock picked the child up and told the others what just happened.

“It was just unbelievable,” Mock told Inside Edition.

Amazingly, the little girl was “very calm” and “wasn’t screaming,” Mock said. “She didn’t appear hurt. She wasn’t bruised or bloodied or anything.”

Mankato police told local station WCCO the little girl suffered no apparent injuries.

Mankato public safety commander Daniel Schisel told ABC News the child was strapped to the seat correctly, but the seat itself was not correctly fastened to the back seat of the vehicle.

It is still unclear how the car door opened.

At first, the mother didn’t notice her child was not in the vehicle, but she showed up at the scene 15 minutes later.

Mock told Inside Edition she was “hysterical” when she arrived.