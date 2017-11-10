6 Spots Around The World Your Kids Would Love

With the holidays approaching, now is the perfect time to plan a vacation at a unique accommodation that will bring out the kid in every member of your family. Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, delved into its more than 1.5 million properties in over 122,000 destinations across the globe to present six family-friendly accommodations for an unforgettable break that will put the magic of childhood into your holiday. From horseback riding in the United Kingdom to sitting on the edge of the Arctic Circle at Santa Claus Village, parents and kids alike can relax, unwind and enjoy the festivities.

1. Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire ― Winchfield, UK

The Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire in Winchfield is an elegant Georgian manor house, offering luxurious accommodation for guests of all ages and a great variety of outdoor activities, such as horseback riding and boating on the river that passes through the grounds. The younger guests will have the opportunity to make lifelong memories by participating at the hotel’s children’s program where they can experience various fun activities such as playing football, crafting and treasure hunting. Families with older children can enjoy an array of activities together like “owning” a pony for a full day or clay pigeon shooting.

2. Arctic TreeHouse Hotel ― Lapland, Finland

Sitting on the edge of the Arctic Circle, the Finnish town of Rovaniemi is coated in snow for most of the year. With such a picturesque wintry setting, it’s no surprise that Santa Claus officially calls Rovaniemi home. At Santa Claus Village, kids can meet jolly old St. Nick himself and even see the post office that gets over half a million letters from kids all around the world every year. Located on site of SantaPark, only one mile away from Santa Claus Village, Arctic TreeHouse Hotel offers Nordic design suites with views of the surrounding forest and even the magical Northern Lights, if you’re lucky.

3. Universal’s Lowes Sapphire Falls Resort ― Orlando, U.S.

Highly endorsed by Booking.com travelers for family-friendly trips, Orlando is a theme park fun fest, with enough rides, attractions and shows to keep both children and adults entertained for weeks on end. Universal’s Lowes Sapphire Falls Resort offers early park admission to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ and Universal’s Volcano Bay™ water theme park, one hour before park opening.

4. Ameron Swiss Mountain Hotel Davos ― Davos, Switzerland

Dreaming of downhill slopes and fresh powder? The Swiss town of Davos is a popular winter resort, strongly endorsed by Booking.com travelers for skiing. The whole family can enjoy the snow during winter and hiking and mountain biking during the summer months. Offering an indoor swimming pool and a Kids’ Club free of charge, Ameron Swiss Mountain Hotel Davos is close to the Parsenn Ski Area and has cycling and hiking tracks starting right in front of the premises.

5. Efteling Hotel ― Kaatsheuvel, Netherlands

If you don’t believe in fairy tales, Efteling Hotel in Kaatscheuvel might just change your mind. Every last detail is inspired by the fabled work of Dutch artist Anton Pieck, who designed the neighboring Efteling amusement park. The fantasy-themed rooms, dining room, and obliging staff make guests feel like they are the king, queen, prince or princess of their own castle – with free rein of the theme park an added bonus.

6. Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa ― Singapore

With panoramic views of the South China Sea, the smoke-free Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa in Singapore offers a modern tropical holiday experience along Siloso Beach. Signature facilities include children’s water slides and splash pad. The resort’s Toots Club offers care for children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old under a fully-supervised environment, while the complimentary Mini Toots Club is perfect for toddlers under 5 years old.