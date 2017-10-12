Child Marriage is still rampant in Kenya Despite strides in outlawing the Practice

Its 10.00 am in Kinna, a small town in Isiolo County, and Beautiful melodies from a nearby homestead can be heard. Being a town in the northern part of Kenya, the sun is hot as early as 8.00 am.

Getting to the homestead of Mzee Bakari, you could notice, Beautiful, young ladies covered in hijab in groups seated all with smiley faces. The young ladies are singing and dancing to the traditional wedding songs from a speaker in the main house, while the older women are busy preparing local delicacy.

It’s indeed a celebratory day here at Kinna. One of their own is getting married. What more could give a family pleasure than seeing one of their beautiful princess getting married and have a family of her own, not forgetting the wealth the young girl will bring to the family. Hey wedding is the envy of all her peers

Farzana,16 years old is getting married to Rashid 52 years as the 4th wife.

“I have never meant him before the whole marriage thing but am sure my parents know him better” Farzana

One of life most important decision for a girl child is to choose that one person who she will spend the rest of her life with.

Has is an arranged marriage just like so many others in the region. She was a school going girl before all this, but she had to forfeit her education for her younger siblings to continue their studies.

Her Education, her future was exchanged for dowry. Her father received 26 cattle and 20 goats all this because she was a virgin otherwise the dowry would be lesser.

Mutunga Al-amin

An estimated 23% of girls get married before their 18th birthday in Kenya. Child marriage rates vary across regions, with the North Eastern and Coast regions having the highest prevalence rates,

“I will sell the livestock and use the money to educate the younger siblings. I was unable to pay for their schooling because all my animal died during the drought season”, Mzee Bakari Explains

In most cases, parents in difficult circumstances marry off their underage girls as a source of income. According to UNICEF, girls from low-income families are 2.5 times more likely to marry in childhood than those from the wealthier families

Women living in rural areas are twice as likely to be married under age 18 than women living in urban areas. One because most of them are not educated and secondly because of the level of poverty.

Child marriage is a human Violation. Despite laws against it, the practice remains widespread, mostly because of poverty and gender inequality. According to UNFPA, in developing countries, one in every three girls is married before reaching the age of 18 and one in nine is married under 15 years old.

Just last Year 2 young ladies lost their lives while giving birth. Child marriage threatens girl’s lives and health, and it limits their prospects. Girls pressed into child marriage often become pregnant while still adolescent, increasing the risk of complications in pregnancy or childbirth. These complications are a leading cause of death among older adolescents in developing.

If nothing is done to change this trend, an estimated 70 million girls will be married as children over the next five years. This is tens of thousands of girls every single day.

Wanja* was walking home from school just after dusk, when all of a sudden she was grabbed into her father’s coffee plantation. The man {Karanja} who processed to rape her was well known to her family. When she reported the incident to her Father, the father reported the matter to the area chief who apprehended Karanja for 2 days.

Meanwhile, the chief, Wanja’s father, and Karanja’s family met and agreed on marrying Wanja of to Karanja since Wanja’s innocence was destroyed by the same man. What they did not bother to ask was Wanja’s Option.

This is always seen as the best option when a young girl is raped by someone known to the community.

Educating girls is one of the most powerful tools to prevent child marriage

Kenya's new Marriage Bill outlaws marriage below the age of 18 and imposes stiff penalties on anyone who gets engaged or betrothed to an underage person.