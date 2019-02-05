Child Sex Crimes Suspect Arrested While Wearing 'Father Of The Year' Shirt

Clay County Sheriff's Office Clarence Sheese was arrested in Florida on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in Ohio.

Police in Clay County, Florida, have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in Ohio, and the arrest photo is going viral because of the suspect’s clothing.

Clarence Sheese, 50, was arrested Monday on an out-of-state warrant and charged with two counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition, according to Jacksonville station WOKV.

The warrant was issued in Stark County, Ohio, in August 2018 for an alleged incident in July involving a family acquaintance.

Jacksonville TV station WJAX noted that Sheese was wearing a “Father of the Year” shirt at the time he was taken into custody.

According to a Facebook post by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest was made with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Office. The department used the post to warn other criminals in the area not to get too comfortable: