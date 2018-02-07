Hundreds Of Child Soldiers Released In South Sudan

More than 19,000 children have been lured into combat since the war erupted in late 2013, according to UNICEF. Armed groups, including those loyal to the government, continue to recruit child soldiers in high numbers, despite numerous ceasefires and promises from South Sudanese leaders to stop arming kids.

In a report released this week, Human Rights Watch said this ongoing defiance of international agreements underscores a pattern of impunity in the country.

“By repeatedly failing to stop these abuses against children, South Sudan’s leaders have irrevocably damaged yet another generation and need to be held accountable,” said Mausi Segun, Africa director at HRW.