Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' Hits No. 1 Spot In First Week

Donald Glover is setting himself up to be the star of the summer.

“This Is America,” the song Glover released under his Childish Gambino moniker, debuts at No. 1 on Billboard magazine’s Hot 100 chart, making it the most-streamed and top-selling song of the week.

The multitalented star sneak-released the song and video on May 6. It immediately struck a chord with music fans, thanks to the video’s haunting images of black oppression and gun violence.

“This Is America” is already the biggest hit of Glover’s music career, beating out his 2017 hit “Redbone,” which peaked at No. 12.

“This Is America” won’t be Glover’s only No. 1 hit this month.