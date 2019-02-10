Childish Gambino Wins Grammy For 'This Is America' Video

Childish Gambino claimed the Grammy Award for Best Music Video on Sunday for his song “This Is America,” alongside video director Hiro Murai and producers Ibra Ake, Jason Cole and Fam Rothstein.

The rapper, whose real name is Donald Glover, took the internet by storm in May with the visually striking, heavily allusive video, which took on topics like gun violence and black oppression in America.

Filmed in a warehouse, the video included Glover performing African dance moves alongside actor and musician Calvin The Second (who many viewers thought initially was the father of Trayvon Martin) and a choir. The choir scene appeared to be a reference to the 2015 mass shooting at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, where a white supremacist gunman killed nine black churchgoers.

Glover’s Grammy Award for Best Music Video and Best Rap/Sung Performance, which the artist also won for “This Is America,” were awarded prior to the show on Sunday night. The song is also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best R&B Song.