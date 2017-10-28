Children Deserve the Best Chance for Success

I remember the moment the Greyhound bus pulled away from the curb on my way to university. Looking back through the window at my one-year-old daughter, my emotions got the best of me and tears slowly dripped down my face. Even though I knew I was doing the right thing, even though I would see my daughter again, I had this moment of intense guilt and doubt that was difficult to reconcile.

Children develop so quickly. They progress from being unable to articulate much more than strange noises, to telling you “No, daddy” or “I want this, mommy,” faster than most parents can keep up. And, it’s during these times — the years between birth and primary school — when it’s so important to engage with them.

I knew this instinctively as I sat on that Greyhound from Toronto to New York State. I worried about the bond I was at risk of breaking with my daughter. I knew our relationship could affect how she would interact and socialize with others as she sped through her early years.

Everything I felt that day was visceral. But my instincts are validated by scientific research.

It’s proven that if children receive early stimulation during their pre-school years and earlier — through play and communication — they’ll have a healthier childhood with better learning outcomes and chances for future success. I’ve seen both extremes with my own eyes.

I’ve seen parents, young and old, who didn’t engage their children in a playful or meaningful manner. They thought their only job was to feed and shelter their kids and sit them down in front of the television with a plate resting in between their legs. I met many kids who were starving for attention.

Fostering a child’s early development is so important, that, along with food and health, it’s one of the primary rights international agencies address when working around the world.

So, what do they see?

In some developing countries, stress associated with the daily threat of violence, and affliction of physical and mental health, means children receiving the cognitive stimulation they need can come second to mere survival.

Sometimes, it’s simply the cultural traditions and beliefs that obscure parents’ view of how they should interact with their kids. In select rural communities of Ethiopia, India and Ghana, for instance, men place the bulk, if not all, of the child-rearing responsibility on their wives.

Yet, one 2015 study shows that simply encouraging fathers to feed their children, for example, can greatly advance the physical and mental health of their kids.

Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC) understands the value of early-childhood education. They’ve been working with parents in developing countries so both mother and father learn how to build nurturing relationships with their children.

In Paraguay, CCFC worked with mothers to encourage them to read to their primary-age children every day. This small task improved learning and reading comprehension, leading to a significant improvement in children’s self-confidence. In turn, it boosted the self-worth of their mothers. More than that, these mothers formed a women’s group so they could continue supporting one another. You can read about that here.

Reflecting again on countries such as India, Ghana, Burkina Faso and Ethiopia, CCFC provided parents with awareness training and calendars with pictures showing ways to stimulate child development and attachment. As a part of that project, some fathers made toys for their children, using simple, locally available materials. Suddenly, children who had never had toys were connecting and playing with their fathers in cultures where that interaction was uncommon. This improved the family dynamic. This success is shared through the CCFC blog here.

Early childhood education shouldn’t be a second thought. Don’t underestimate the importance of stimulating your child at an early age with simple actions such as giving them hugs, singing to them or bonding over bathing, feeding and playtime — all simple tasks that will leave lasting memories of love and feelings of security and well-being. CCFC has seen how this improves the lives of children, their families and their communities around the world.