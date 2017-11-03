Children's Hospitals Today Fall 2017 Issue

Washington —The fall 2017 issue of the hospital industry magazine Children’s Hospitals Today features several articles about children’s hospitals working to improve care for patients while reducing health care costs. Among the articles featured in the fall 2017 issue:

By their side Family presence during trauma care has benefits

A new study conducted by Children’s Health in Dallas, Texas, Children’s National Health System in Washington, D.C., and Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, found that families staying with their child during their admission for a trauma feel more empowered and confident in their role as advocate for their child. Ninety-four percent of families stated they were able to provide emotional support to their child due to their presence while 92 percent said they were able to give health care information about their child to the medical team. The practice of family presence during pediatric trauma care is only beginning to emerge while the practice has long been in place in other service units within children’s hospitals.

Put the needle down A test utilization management program can help children’s hospitals reduce lab costs, avoid unnecessary blood draws and improve care

Lab testing costs already account for 4 percent of all health care costs per year, and these costs are growing. Test utilization management programs are helping children’s hospitals like Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, to reduce lab costs, unnecessary tests and improve care. Since 2012, Arkansas Children’s has saved $ 550,000 and Monroe Carell has saved $126,000 per year since implementing test utilization management programs.

The future is here Generations of parents and patients expect different things from their experience in a children’s health care setting (cover story)

CEOs from Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee; Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital in Loma Linda, California; offer insight into how they are making changes to meet the expectations of today’s millennial parents and their Generation Z children. From communication methods, to rethinking service from a health care perspective, to a consumer perspective, hospital CEOs are meeting the needs of the family of the future, today.

Breathing easier Children’s hospitals are reducing visits for asthma by building partnerships in the community and meeting families and patients where they live, learn and play

Children’s hospitals, like Children’s Health in Dallas, Texas and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, are reducing emergency department (ED) visits for asthma by building partnerships in the community and bringing care to where families and patients live, work and play. Children’s Health was able to reduce the number of patients treated in the ED for asthma-related symptoms by 49 percent while Le Bonheur reduced the number of asthma-related visits to the ED by 36 percent.

