Chill Your Way to Excellence in 2018

Happy New Year!

Are you setting goals and resolutions, intentions, and mantras for 2018? Of course you are! Losing a few pounds is one thing. But if you’re thinking bigger, and want to generally take your game up a notch this year, then you might look into meditation or yoga.

If you live east of the Mississippi River, you will eventually and inevitably hear the word Kripalu. You’ll quickly discover that this is an established, popular center for yoga and health in the Berkshires. Once you treat yourself to a visit, I predict you’ll agree that it’s second to none. Kripalu is where the Canyon Ranch yoga instructors down the road in Lenox may have been trained (I have personally bumped into a few on a quick R&R stay); it’s where your favorite most badass yoga instructor was probably trained; and it’s where he or she would undoubtedly love to return any day at the drop of a hat.

So, I thought, munching on crispy polenta and sesame buns there for lunch last winter; and later, shimmying into lizard pose: why not pick one of the world’s toughest challenges – fixing climate change, for instance – and bring in a dream team of experts to Kripalu’s heavenly campus for a few days, create an interesting program of presentations and workshops peppered with instruction and guidance from the renowned faculty, not to mention delicious food, a lovely woodsy campus, and options to practice yoga at all different levels and at all times of the day and night?

All grand ideas are possible when you hatch them at Kripalu.

Announcing the first annual Kripalu Climate Change conference! Please think about joining us, March 18-21. We’ve worked hard to bring you the very best climate scientists, communicators, activists, and thinkers we know. Expect to be inspired! And, expect results: as you do your part to protect the environment, and work with others on fixing climate change, you’ll be more energized, more thoughtful, and more effective.

P.S. Have I mentioned scrumptious meals? Transformative massage? Purifying body treatments that might involve a mask of herbalized clay collected from remote regions of India; or Shirodhara, 45 minutes of utter relaxation as warm oil is poured in a gentle stream over your forehead?

I look forward to seeing you in March. RSVP.