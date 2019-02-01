This Kid's About To Get An Explosive Lesson In Using Fireworks Over A Manhole

A boy in China was lucky to escape with his life after playing with fireworks and triggering an explosion that ripped the sidewalk apart.

Footage from the scene in Chifeng City in Inner Mongolia showed the boy either dropping one of the fireworks into a manhole or allowing the sparks to fall in. That ignited the methane gas trapped inside, causing the sidewalk to erupt.

No one was injured in the blast ― not even the boy, who could be heard afterward telling his mother that he was scared ― but three cars were damaged.