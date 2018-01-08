China’s Foreign Reserves Hit USD3.14 Trillion in 11-Month Winning Streak

Xu Wei

(Yicai Global) Jan. 8 -- China’s foreign exchange reserves grew by 0.66 percent on the month to USD3.14 trillion in December, marking an 11-month winning streak. The figure has remained above the USD3 trillion threshold throughout the 11 months, and 2017 saw the first positive annual growth in three years.

Cross-border capital movements and transactions between domestic and foreign market participants stabilized further and reached a more balanced level in China last month. The country’s foreign reserves increased, driven by rallies of major currencies other than the dollar and a rise in asset prices, the People’s Bank of China said yesterday. China’s foreign reserves rose steadily after hitting a trough of USD2.998 billion in January 2017, and the full-year growth came in at 4.3 percent, or USD129.4 billion.

Macroeconomic development has remained stable and showed signs of improvement during the year, resulting in steady and more balanced cross-border capital flow. Solid international payment data provided a sound basis for consistent foreign reserves growth, said an official from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.