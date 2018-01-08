China’s Foreign Reserves Hit USD3.14 Trillion in 11-Month Winning Streak

Xu Wei
(Yicai Global) Jan. 8 -- China’s foreign exchange reserves grew by 0.66 percent on the month to USD3.14 trillion in December, marking an 11-month winning streak. The figure has remained above the USD3 trillion threshold throughout the 11 months, and 2017 saw the first positive annual growth in three years.
Cross-border capital movements and transactions between domestic and foreign market participants stabilized further and reached a more balanced level in China last month. The country’s foreign reserves increased, driven by rallies of major currencies other than the dollar and a rise in asset prices, the People’s Bank of China said yesterday. China’s foreign reserves rose steadily after hitting a trough of USD2.998 billion in January 2017, and the full-year growth came in at 4.3 percent, or USD129.4 billion.
Macroeconomic development has remained stable and showed signs of improvement during the year, resulting in steady and more balanced cross-border capital flow. Solid international payment data provided a sound basis for consistent foreign reserves growth, said an official from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
As national economic stability and resilience continue to improve, China will be able to maintain the positive development trend. Furthermore, international payment balance and foreign reserves of the world’s second largest economy will remain stable, considering the expected increase in foreign demand resulting from continuous global economic recovery, opening of the Chinese financial market and rising market expectations, the official added.