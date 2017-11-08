About iQIYI—From “Online Video Platform” to “Innovative Entertainment Company”

Founded in 2010, iQIYI has already transformed from an online video platform to a giant entertainment company that covers video platform, entertainment program and show production, and integrated marketing solutions. From the authoritative evaluation of third-party evaluations, iQIYI remains in the first place in Chinese video platforms in all indications, leaving YOUKU and Tencent Video far behind.

It is interesting that the iQIYI’s industry-leading business model is still not fully recognized by the industry or the public, probably due to its start as a video site. Both in Baidu Baike and Wikipedia English, iQIYI is still described as an online video platform, without sufficient introduction of its diversified business models. iQIYI today is defining and announcing itself as an innovative entertainment company, with its successful independent or collaborative entertainment IP incubation, integrated marketing service, etc.

About iJOY Entertainment Marketing Summit

In this iJOY Entertainment Marketing Summit, iQIYI’s CEO, CCO, and other high-profile industry leaders will share the latest trends, insights and announcement about AI application, IP Incubation, Entertainment Production, Content Marketing, etc.

iJoy Entertainment Marketing Conference in China

