Chinese Passport Holders Can Travel to 65 Countries Under Visa Waiver Programs

Tang Shihua

(Yicai Global) Jan. 12 -- Chinese passport holders can enjoy visa waiver programs when traveling to 65 countries, and 10 of them have implemented mutual visa-exemption policies with China, Beijing Youth Daily quoted Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Guo Shaochun as saying.

The Chinese government has also made 70 agreements with 41 countries to simplify visa procedures, Guo said.