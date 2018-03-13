Chinese Reporter Rolled Her Eyes On State Television, And Social Media Users Can't Deal

Chinese social media users are abuzz after a camera caught a reporter’s candid moment at a government event.

The footage captured reporter Liang Xiangyi ― who works for Yicai, China’s largest financial media conglomerate ― rolling her eyes as another reporter, Zhang Huijun, asks a question during a convening of the National People’s Congress.

While these press conferences are typically heavily scripted and choreographed, often peppered with questions meant to spotlight the government’s achievements, the eyeroll wasn’t.

The reporter in the blue seemingly not too impressed with this question at the #NPC #China #TwoSessions pic.twitter.com/lq7AzX9oTp — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) March 13, 2018

Just moments after the eyeroll aired, Chinese netizens flooded social media platforms like Weibo and Sina to discuss it. Viewers said they appreciated Liang’s honesty during the press conference, which many described as a dry event, while others laughed at the reporter’s unfiltered facial expressions.

Social media users even came out with GIFs and parodies of the moment:

Amazing to see how these two ladies just exploded over Chinese social media in the span of a few hours. Fan art in the making #RedBlueCamps pic.twitter.com/s6frv2gEgW — Lulu Yilun Chen (@luluyilun) March 13, 2018

Zhang, the reporter who asked the question, works for American Multimedia Television USA, a California-based outlet that appears to have a relationship with Chinese state-run media outlet China Central Television. Her question was directed at government official Xiao Yaqing, and partly involved what his plans were for 2018 and what he would do to protect Chinese state-owned enterprises.

Netizens said the question was so long that it resembled a speech and likely prompted Liang’s eyeroll.