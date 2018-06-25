Chip And Joanna Gaines Welcome Their Fifth Child, A Baby Boy

Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed their fifth child, a baby boy, on Saturday. The new parents named him Crew, breaking from the tradition of giving their boys names that start with “D.”

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love,” Joanna Gaines wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend, accompanied by a picture of her newborn son.

“He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early ― which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one,” she said. “Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jun 23, 2018 at 7:13pm PDT

Chip Gaines tweeted a message following the birth, writing, “And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!”

The HGTV stars announced in January that their family was growing. The “Fixer Upper” couple is already parents to Drake, Ella, Duke and Emmie Kay, who all made appearances on their parents’ show.

Joanna Gaines shared a photo over the weekend of her four children waiting to meet their newest sibling at the hospital.

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jun 23, 2018 at 7:22pm PDT

She also shared one of herself snuggling with Crew, whom she called a “cuddle bug.”

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jun 24, 2018 at 6:25pm PDT

Joanna Gaines told People in May that she isn’t ready to stop having kids at the moment ― not even after baby No. 5.