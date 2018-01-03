Chip And Joanna Gaines Are Expecting Their 5th Child

The Gaines family is growing!

“Gaines party of 7!” Chip Gaines wrote alongside a photo of his wife and himself comparing their bellies. “If you’re still confused... WE ARE PREGNANT.”

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Jan 2, 2018 at 7:08pm PST

The Gaineses are already parents to Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7, who are featured in “Fixer Upper.”

The couple announced last fall that the fifth season of the HGTV series “Fixer Upper” would be their last. Both stars pointed to the need to focus on their family.

″For people, they think there’s got to be a reason, like, ’Oh, something bad happened and therefore that’s why they’re leaving the show,’” Joanna Gaines said in a Build series interview. “I think it’s just hard for people to comprehend, no, we’re just leaving because it’s right instinctively for us and our family.”

Chip Gaines added: “We have just been proven, time and time again, that when we make those kind of faith decisions ― if you will, leaps of faith ― that it pays dividends for us in the future. ... So, we’re just going to take a break, we’re going to enjoy our family, we’re going to step back, really focus on our businesses, and what God has blessed us with, and then we just can’t wait to see what the future holds. We really are extremely optimistic.”

Let’s just hope Joanna is in charge of baby-proofing the Farmhouse!