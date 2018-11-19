Chipotle Apologizes To Fired Manager And Offers Her Job Back

Three days after Chipotle fired a manager in St. Paul, Minnesota, who refused service to a group of black men, the company has offered to rehire her. But she says she has not decided whether to accept.

The manager, Dominique Moran, was fired after Masud Ali, one of the customers in the group, posted a video on Twitter showing the men trying to place food orders on Thursday. The video, which has received more than 7 million views, showed the manager smiling as she said, “You gotta pay because you never have money when you come in here.”

Ali tweeted, “Can a group of young well established African American get a bite to eat after a long workout session?”

Can a group of young well established African American get a bite to eat after a long workout session. @ChipotleTweets ?? pic.twitter.com/Sj8RaeINj6 — Masud Ali 🍑 (@Masudaliii) November 16, 2018

On Friday, Chipotle dismissed Moran, saying that the proper procedure would have been to prepare the food for the men and withhold it if they refused to pay. A statement from the company said, “This is not how we treat our customers and as a result, the manager has been terminated and the restaurant is being retrained to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

The action unleashed a tsunami of social media criticism from people who pointed to tweets from Ali’s account in which he apparently joked about “dine and dash” ― ordering food and refusing to pay for it.

Naw bro explain this pic.twitter.com/MYu6tOpacj — DreadheadKillmonger (@NoTextsBack2) November 19, 2018

“Based on our review, we have offered our manager her job back,” Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s chief communications officer, said in a statement Monday. “While our normal protocol was not followed serving these customers, we publicly apologize to our manager for being put in this position. We will work to continue to ensure that we support a respectful workplace for our employees and our customers alike.”

The statement added: “Our policy is to treat our customers and employees fairly and with respect at all times and under any circumstances. We will work with all our restaurant teams to ensure they are prepared to handle situations of this kind and know they have our full support. We are committed to doing the right thing and acting in a manner consistent with a thoughtful, fact-driven approach.”

Moran told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that she had been thinking of her team when she refused service to the group of men, and had not decided whether to return to her job.