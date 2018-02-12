Chloe Kim Said She Was 'Hangry' Before Her Gold Medal Victory Run

Seventeen-year-old Chloe Kim won gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics with a near-flawless score of 98.25 in the women’s snowboard halfpipe event ― and she did it even though she was hangry.
Kim, the youngest-ever gold medalist in the halfpipe event, topped the field, while U.S. teammate Arielle Gold took the bronze. But even at the top of the slope, Kim didn’t appear to be too nervous, firing off a breakfast-related tweet between her second and third runs:
Kim said she was hangry ― hungry and angry ― while waiting for her third run, where she nailed the 98.25, beating the impressive score she’d already recorded on her first run. Soon after, fans started wanting to help her out with a bite to eat.
Kim has delighted fans by talking up her favorite junk foods, even during competition.
When a fan asked Kim if she’d sent her ice cream tweet while competing in the preliminary rounds of the halfpipe, Kim replied, “yes....”
You’ll be happy to know, though, that she finally did get that ice cream she’d been hankering for.