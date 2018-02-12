Chloe Kim Said She Was 'Hangry' Before Her Gold Medal Victory Run

Seventeen-year-old Chloe Kim won gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics with a near-flawless score of 98.25 in the women’s snowboard halfpipe event ― and she did it even though she was hangry.

Kim, the youngest-ever gold medalist in the halfpipe event, topped the field, while U.S. teammate Arielle Gold took the bronze. But even at the top of the slope, Kim didn’t appear to be too nervous, firing off a breakfast-related tweet between her second and third runs:

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

Kim said she was hangry ― hungry and angry ― while waiting for her third run, where she nailed the 98.25, beating the impressive score she’d already recorded on her first run. Soon after, fans started wanting to help her out with a bite to eat.

Can someone help me order @chloekimsnow a bacon egg and cheese biscuit plz — Brian J. Manzullo (@BrianManzullo) February 13, 2018

Loved watching @chloekimsnow win gold, but loved seeing her folks on TV even more! Go eat all the breakfast sandwiches, Chloe! 🏅https://t.co/Iht5Kn8tbt — Sona Patel (@sona) February 13, 2018

“There are no big stars,” some folks said last week… apparently unaware of the churro-eating, sandwich-craving, Tweeting during competition gold medalist Chloe Kim. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) February 13, 2018

Somebody please get Chloe Kim a breakfast sandwich before her next run https://t.co/yi3Gf3KNkL — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 13, 2018

Chloe Kim gets gold!!!!! And hopefully a breakfast sandwich — Nancy Chen (@NancyChenNews) February 13, 2018

Kim has delighted fans by talking up her favorite junk foods, even during competition.

Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 11, 2018

Could be down for some ice cream rn — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

Cookies & Cream is some good stuff. If anyone can get me some to the village thatd be dope — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

When a fan asked Kim if she’d sent her ice cream tweet while competing in the preliminary rounds of the halfpipe, Kim replied, “yes....”

You’ll be happy to know, though, that she finally did get that ice cream she’d been hankering for.