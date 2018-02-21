Chloe Kim Poses With Her Adorable Dog On The Cover Of Sports Illustrated

Snowboarder Chloe Kim and her pup are coming to a newsstand near you.

The gold-medal Olympian posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated’s latest issue with her sweet Aussie. The 17-year-old, who became the youngest gold medalist in the snowboard halfpipe event, is the focus of the magazine’s cover story. She took the top spot with a near-perfect score.

These photos of Chloe Kim and her dog from her Sports Illustrated shoot are just 😭😭💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/29fp5yKx3F — 🐌✨ shirley j. 나이스으으(￣▽￣)ノ✨ (@LionintheTrees) February 21, 2018

Kim has wowed audiences worldwide with her talent, and she won fans early in the Games with her hilarious tweets about comfort food, including one she sent just before her gold medal performance, lamenting she was “hangry.”

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018