Chloe Kim Poses With Her Adorable Dog On The Cover Of Sports Illustrated

Snowboarder Chloe Kim and her pup are coming to a newsstand near you.
The gold-medal Olympian posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated’s latest issue with her sweet Aussie. The 17-year-old, who became the youngest gold medalist in the snowboard halfpipe event, is the focus of the magazine’s cover story. She took the top spot with a near-perfect score.
Kim has wowed audiences worldwide with her talent, and she won fans early in the Games with her hilarious tweets about comfort food, including one she sent just before her gold medal performance, lamenting she was “hangry.”
Sports Illustrated’s Michael Rosenberg wrote that Kim was a “phenomenon” and that she wasn’t the only one at the 2018 Winter Olympics. “Wherever you went in PyeongChang, you found an extraordinarily young gold medalist. These Olympics are a riveting display of what millennials can accomplish when they put down their phones.”