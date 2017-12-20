Nashville may have yet another music star ― and this one loves rock ‘n’ roll.

Tennessee’s Chloe Kohanski won Season 13 of “The Voice” Tuesday after a run in which she wowed the music talent show with such rock classics as Blondie’s “Call Me,” Foreigner’s “I Want To Know What Love Is,” and Stevie Nicks’ “Landslide,” People noted.

Kohanski, 23, got a chance to duet Tuesday with one of her idols, Billy Idol, on another vintage rock tune, “White Wedding.”