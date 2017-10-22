Choosing The Right Cryptocurrency: Following Akeo’s Four Arrow Approach.

When you hear people saying “Cryptocurrency is the oil boom of our generation”, don’t downplay it, embrace it. With the craziness (positively anyway) going on with Cryptocurrencies right now, you must be having the Fear of Missing Out (FOMO). In case you’ve not been hinted; the current and future growth of Cryptocurrencies will surpass the internet boom of the 90s. We are not trying to get you fooled, but get you ready for the revolution. No one is even comparing Cryptos to Gold anymore, they are no longer of the same league.

You already know why you should invest in Cryptos, but which should you invest in. Before diving in, write down or copy these questions somewhere, you’ll be needing them to make a judgment later;

· Who are the whales of the Crypto and what is their long-term intention?

· What is the length and quality of the BitcoinTalk thread?

· What are the problems this coin is trying to solve?

· What does the whitepaper of the ICO specify and what was left out?

· What is the value of the Crypto today and the projected future value?

There’s what is known as Akeo 4 Arrow Approach to choosing a Crypto;

First Arrow: Position on The Market Capitalization List

The rule of thumb is that the Crypto you’ll be settling for should feature on the Market Capitalization List. Check it out on coincap.io and look through the entire list, you may screen grab the list to serve as a starting point in your decision making.

2nd Arrow: Practical Use Case

This may nullify the first arrow but can also work together. In the event that the coin you are settling for is absent on the Market Capitalization List, there must be a practical use for the coin. From another angle, if it's far off on the ranked list, then it must be able to solve even problems you don’t know you have.

3rd Arrow: Volume of Trade

Position on Capitalization list quite inadequate, the volume of trade coupled with the value determines the position. This is practical for you right? Look at the volume of trade, trends, and the direction of trade.

4th Arrow: Credibility of Backers

There must be a reason why Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Al Gore are all investing in Bitcoin. Can you imagine JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, Scotiabank, and Microsoft giving support to Ethereum?

It’s time to choose