Chosen Brothers

The U.S. prizes mobility, not only to find work, but also to manage relationships. An old joke advises that the perfect family is tight-knit and located at least a thousand miles away. Likewise, college room-mates tend to drift apart, especially if the admissions office takes pride, as ours did, in recruiting from all over.

In college I lived in a suite for four of us, hailing from the New York suburbs, Oberlin, western Massachusetts, and London. After graduation we scattered to various grad schools and eventual jobs, but we had our own reunions, quite apart from official college shindigs. For example, we held one reunion of room-mates in New Orleans, another in London, and a partial gathering in the San Francisco Bay Area.

So what?

We worked in diverse fields, an economist in the International Monetary Fund (D.C.), a professor in American studies at the University of Sussex, a computer specialist in London, and a writer and “book creation coach” in the Bay Area. What united us was the experience of being far away from parents, taking some of the same courses, walking the same streets, studying hard, reading the same college paper, talking endlessly, and teasing as if we were brothers.

Of course we didn't have children yet, or wives. As for “girl friends,” there were customs (a tie on the outside doorknob of a bedroom meant “do not disturb”) and parietal rules imposed by the college (in those pre-pill days, one foot was supposed to remain on the floor, a rule meant, I suppose, to foil the “missionary position”).

After an evening of study, one of the lads would say, “come and watch me polish my shoes,” an invitation to talk. He would then tease his audience of one without mercy, and when playfully punched, he would say, “it’s a sign of inferiority to answer words with blows.”

Another room-mate would lie in a nest made of clean but unfolded laundry on his bed, and deliver impromptu lectures to anyone who cared to listen.

A third would, during a year of studying, go through much of the classical repertoire of music and we knew better than to interrupt a Shostakovich symphony or “Das Lied von der Erde” or :a Chopin nocturne.