Chris Ball, CEO of £1M Discount Coupon Provider JustSave.com, Answers Questions about his new Startup…

We all love to watch out for that new disruptive start up that looks to shake up the tech space by either offering up a new, totally groundbreaking product or evolving what was already around. Year after year, new companies, in the euphoria of their recent funding by investors and hedge funds, blurt out lofty promises enunciated using flowery words to potential customers. Only few manage to wade through the early phase of actually finding and consolidating a demographic that has use for their product, in addition to understanding the benefits.

There has been no shortage of high profile company shutdowns; perhaps the most controversial of which being that of Jawbone Inc, which started liquidation proceedings around the second quarter of this year as their pivot to fitness tracking and sports wearables from audio devices, proved catastrophic. The company which thrived previously, coming out with iconic products such as the Jam Box Bluetooth Speaker and its very popular Bluetooth Earpiece products, began liquidating their assets after a decision was made to either sell off the whole business, or shut down completely. This was following a persistent downturn in profits, waning investor confidence and serious financial trouble. Jawbone had moved past being a startup yet they failed.

Every step a startup company makes, however seemingly inconsequential, can have a make or break effect on the future of that startup, as the case study above goes to show and so more than ever, the competition to stay afloat is heated. The CEO of JustSave thinks his company has the winning formula that will set it apart from other websites in the discount voucher aggregation space, and, judging by his enterprise and Information Technology pedigree (having been on the first ever class at Dragon’s Enterprise Academy and getting voted “most likely to become a Dragon”) he may just be right. Christopher Ball is hedging his bets on Artificial intelligence as the next major development to impact the online voucher business.

He says that the industry is lacking, having being dominated by just three large industry players. In his own words, “we have listened to consumers’ annoyances with the major market makers and invested in offering a frictionless experience rather than one that frustrates. Artificial intelligence is starting to play a role in all aspects of commerce and our application is a first for the online discounting market. I want to offer online discounts that just work”. Currently valued at 1 million pounds, JustSave.co.uk aims to “fix” the consumer trust crisis in online discounting through AI and forensically auditing offers on-site. The company is on a mission with a point to prove. It wants to survive in the discount coupon space, a goal it can accomplish only by displacing one of the already existing players and taking a bite out of the 100 million pound pie (the estimated worth of the voucher industry).

So who is JustSave’s CEO? He is a young, enterprising Englishman with a penchant for web services. He is an alumni of the Dragon’s enterprise academy. Before launching his latest venture, Chris managed paid search marketing campaigns for high traffic websites. His focus is on retail and digital marketing and he is combining his skills in both of these with the product, JustSave.

I spoke with him and asked him a couple questions about himself and his business. I enquired on his personal story, what made him come up with JustSave, the challenges he expects along the way, how he expects to turn a profit etc. So without any further delay, here’s the interview:

So, tell the readers a Little Bit about Yourself.

Well I’m Chris Ball and I am a self-described digital marketing Trojan with a love for web products and a constant drive to increase consumer satisfaction. As you must already know, I went through the enterprise academy setup by TV Dragon Peter Jones and it was there that I learnt a lot about what it takes to start a successful business. I have honed my online marketing skills at other companies and now ready to go out on my own.

What Made you Come up with the product JustSave?

Great question. I saw the rut and lack of innovation in the online discount voucher space which has been dominated by just 3 players since 2006. We recently ran a survey that gave us a great deal of insight. Most notably that 78% of voucher code site users don’t trust sites to have working discounts. This lack of trust is embarrassing for the industry and is a driving force behind the formulation of our company. We want to change people’s perception about getting valid, working discounts online. We are incorporating Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence into the aggregation of our discount codes. We want to offer discount codes that work while providing an experience that is friction-less and mends the trust gap in the sector.

What challenges do you anticipate JustSave having to overcome to break even and ultimately generate profit?

We aren’t naïve and know that there’s going to be challenges along the way. I’ve been really pleased with the backing of our investors so far; the capital and expertise they bring to the table is already helping overcome the challenges that startups face. To fuel growth, future funding rounds will be very important and I’m not underestimating the size of that task!

We are entering an established and competitive market so we have to make sure our product delivers and our marketing is expertly executed if we want to hit our aggressive user acquisition targets. Neither of these tasks are a walk in the park but with our experience, strategy and commitment I genuinely believed we are well placed to overcome the challenges.

We’ve learned a lot about what your company has on offer but all that doesn’t mean a thing if you cannot turn a profit. So I’ll ask, how do you intend for JustSave to turn a profit?

As I’m sure you can understand, I’m reluctant to divulge too much about our monetisation strategy at this stage but there is certainly a plan in place. I’m not sure our investors wouldn’t be too happy if there wasn’t! The product is our focus and that has a tried and tested built-in monetisation mechanism, which will help us get in to the black quickly while we launch additional revenue generating features.

Finally, where do you see JustSave in a couple years?

As much as we are pragmatic and focused on a successful launch at the moment, we still have bold ambitions for JustSave. Addressing the consumer trust issue and applying cutting edge technology to this stagnant sector will allow us to challenge the incumbents for the sizeable share of this valuable and growing market.