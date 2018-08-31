Chris Berman's Wife Was 3 Times Over Alcohol Limit In Fatal Crash: Police

Katherine Berman, wife of ESPN personality Chris Berman, was extremely drunk and caused the crash that killed both her and another driver, according to a state police evaluation obtained Thursday by The Hartford Courant.

In May 2017 Berman’s car rear-ended a vehicle driven by 87-year-old Edward Bertulis in Waterbury. The collision sent Berman’s car down an embankment and Bertulis’ car into a utility pole. Both died.

The Connecticut state police investigation noted that Berman registered a .26 percent blood-alcohol reading, well over the state’s .08 limit. An accident reconstruction report concluded she was driving 82 miles an hour in a 45 mile-an-hour zone (Bertulis was going 30 miles an hour) and did not apply her brakes before impact, the Courant noted.

Michael Tran via Getty Images Chris and Katherine Berman and their children celebrated the ESPN broadcaster's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.

The state police investigation did not result in charges because both drivers died, the Courant wrote.

Bertulis’ family filed suit against Market Place Kitchen & Bar, alleging the restaurant continued to serve Berman drinks when she was already drunk before the fatal wreck, according to reports.

Bertulis was a widower who was survived by five children. The Bermans had been married 33 years and have two children. Katherine Berman was 67.