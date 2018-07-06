Rapper Chris Brown Arrested After Concert In Florida

Rapper Chris Brown was arrested on Thursday night after a concert at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to news reports.

Law-enforcement authorities arrested Brown on a felony battery warrant from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office, WPTV said.

Brown was taken into custody immediately after his concert was over, TMZ.com said.

He was held at the Palm Beach County jail for about an hour before he was released on $2,000 cash bond, the jail’s website said.

Brown has had brushes with the law before. In June 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order, the New York Post reported.