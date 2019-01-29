Twitter users erupted Tuesday after former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie suggested a presidential race between President Barack Obama and himself in 2012 would have been evenly matched.

Christie, who ran an unsuccessful 2016 bid for the Republican nomination, stopped by MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to discuss his new memoir, Let Me Finish, which was released Tuesday.

Asked whether he regretted his decision not to run as Obama’s Republican challenger in 2012, Christie said no ― but that it would have been a toss-up if he had.

“I just felt like I have no business running for president of the United States after being governor of New Jersey for 15 months,” Christie said. “I’m not ready.”

He continued, “I understood the political moment, and I understood that I probably had a pretty good chance to certainly win the nomination. And then who knows what would have happened against Barack Obama? You know, probably it was a jump ball.”

Christie was a leading figure in the Republican Party leading up to the 2012 election. Though he endorsed former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (R) in the race, he heaped praise on Obama in the weeks before the election over his Hurricane Sandy disaster relief efforts in New Jersey and other affected areas.

Twitter users on Tuesday were quick to mock Christie over his suggestion that he had a shot at beating Obama.

“Isn’t that sweet,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Nice to have delusions, Chris,” another tweeted.

Lol...Chris Christie thinks him running against Obama would have been a "jump ball" in '12?! #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/FtQvkugYvs — His Dudeness (@ZJudkins) January 29, 2019

Ahh, Chris Christie thinks he would of had a shot to beat President Obama. Isn’t that sweet. #morningjoe — Michael Reed (@Michael_T_Reed) January 29, 2019

Chris Christie just said on #MorningJoe that if he had run for president against Barack Obama in 2012 it "probably would have been a jump ball." LOL. #InHisDreams — William Ferrall 🌊 🌊 🌊 (@wmferrall) January 29, 2019

#morningjoe Man Chris Christie has an inflated opinion of his own political chances winning an election against Obama — emania (@modalto) January 29, 2019

This whole segment is absurd. The idea that if Christie ran against Obama it would have been a "jump ball." Nice to have delusions, Chris. — Ellen Bender (@ElvinBen) January 29, 2019

How could you contain your laughter when Christie said had he run against Obama it would have been a jump ball? — Barry Udoff (@BDYOU) January 29, 2019