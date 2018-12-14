Twitter Users Warn Trump The End Is Near: 'When You've Lost Chris Christie'

Chris Christie’s decision to take himself out of consideration to be Donald Trump’s new White House chief of staff has a lot of Twitter users speculating on why he made the call.

The former New Jersey governor, who was historically unpopular when he left office in January, had chaired Trump’s transition team after the 2016 election and was once thought to be vying for a spot in the incoming president’s Cabinet. How times have changed.

Yes, Christie claimed that “now is not the right time for me or my family to undertake this serious assignment,” but the Tweetocracy couldn’t help but speculate there were other reasons.

When you've lost Chris Christie... — Barbara Grandberry (@lenetra806) December 14, 2018

When bottom of the barrel @ChrisChristie declines the Chief of Staff job, you know things are not good. — andy lassner (@andylassner) December 14, 2018

He probably told Trump he wouldn’t put up with Javanka. — Linda Schoenberg (@LindaSchoenberg) December 14, 2018

If you can't even get a fawning opportunist like Chris Christie to be your chief of staff, you're in serious trouble — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) December 14, 2018

If Chris Christie is turning him down, he needs to give up. Ain’t nobody gonna take it. — just sayin 🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@DebbieRexroat) December 14, 2018

Imagine being so desperate to fill a job position that you offer it to Chris Christie and even he says no, and he doesn’t even have a shred of dignity left or anything else to do. — Jennifer C. Martin (@notreallyjcm) December 14, 2018

Chris Christie declines to be Trump's chief of staff

Bruce Springsteen [still] declines to be Christie's friend



WHAT'S IT GONNA TAKE — Hot Chocolate Boy (@michaeltkach) December 14, 2018

Some people imagined how the conversation between Christie and the president went down.

Chris Christie saying no to Trump this time pic.twitter.com/MX47wvujtW — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) December 14, 2018

Chris Christie said not today Satan. https://t.co/V1iNsd53p3 — Julie (@mrsshephard23) December 14, 2018

One man lamented the demise of a future he will never experience.