Chris Christie To Spill On Trump, Past Controversies In New Book

Chris Christie still has a lot to tell and plans to tell it in a new book.

The former New Jersey governor is writing a “no-holds-barred account” of his political life and controversies, including his time with President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, Hachette Books announced Wednesday.

“Let Me Finish: Trump, the Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey, and the Power of In-Your-Face Politics” is scheduled for release on Jan. 29, 2019.

Christie, who was “unceremoniously booted” from the transition team shortly after Trump’s White House win, will offer “revealing, candid and surprising insights into the public and private Trump, drawn from fifteen years of close friendship,” Hachette said.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (seen here with his wife, Mary Pat, on the left) is writing a book about his political past.

It will also offer insight into those who have worked closely with Trump, including Steve Bannon, Corey Lewandowski, Kellyanne Conway, and Jared Kushner, whose father, Charles Kushner, was sentenced to two years in prison thanks to Christie’s past work as a federal prosecutor.

Closer to home, Christie will address the 2013 Bridgegate scandal that saw two of his former aides and appointees convicted of multiple charges. Christie has denied having knowledge of the effort to shut down lanes leading to the George Washington Bridge in order to punish the mayor of Fort Lee for refusing to endorse Christie’s gubernatorial re-election.

Christie’s legal response to the scandal has cost New Jersey taxpayers more than $15 million, The Associated Press reported in April.

“I’ve had a wild ride up till now — there’s no denying that,” Christie said in a statement released by Hachette. “But I have so much more to do for our country and so much more to say. ‘Let Me Finish’ is my first chance to begin to put it all out there.”

The book will be co-authored by journalist Ellis Henican, who has appeared as a political analyst on a number of networks including Fox News and writes a Metro US column called “Trump’s America.” He also wrote the comedic book Trumpitude.

President Trump greets Christie at the White House in October 2017.

After his two terms as New Jersey governor ended this past January, Christie joined ABC News as a contributor.

Two years ago, there had been reports that Christie might be named Trump’s presidential running mate. But that didn’t happen and he was dumped from the transition team mere days after Trump’s victory. Christie has said he suspects that Jared Kushner was behind his removal.