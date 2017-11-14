Every Time Chris Cillizza Has Said 'Bigly' On Twitter

But if there’s one thing Cillizza loves more than surface-level punditry, it’s tweeting. This is his natural medium, and the compressed form reduces his most doltish thoughts to a diamond-like clarity. At the time of publication, Cillizza has tweeted 114,487 times. And nearly each one is special in its own way. Sixty-one of those tweets, however, are special in much the same way: They all are premised on the notion that Donald Trump’s coinage “bigly” is a very funny word.