Chris Cornell's Widow Says Singer Would 'Never Have Ever Left This World'

Officials ruled the Soundgarden singer’s death a suicide and found that drugs did not play a role in his death, though he had previously battled addiction for many years. The rock legend had a prescription for the anti-anxiety medication Ativan, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Vicky Cornell told Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” Wednesday that her husband had called her the night he died and told her he “may have taken an extra Ativan or two.”

She believes that medication may have affected Cornell’s judgment before he died.

“He wanted to be there for his family, for his children. He loved his life. He would never have ever left this world,” Vicky told Roberts. “I don’t think that he could make any decisions because of the level of impairment.”

“My husband was the furthest thing from a rock star junkie, he just wasn’t,” she added. “He was the best husband, the greatest father. I lost my soulmate and the love of my life.”

She also admits she’s been hard on herself since his death.