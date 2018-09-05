Chris Cuomo: You Can't Silence Opinions Because You Don't Like Them

Referencing the Supreme Court nominee’s actions, the CNN host delivered a stark warning on the dangers of suppressing opposing opinions, remarking that Kavanaugh’s Tuesday confirmation hearing represented what’s “going wrong in our political culture.”

Since his daughter’s death, Guttenberg has been a vocal advocate for gun safety. He even testified earlier this year at an informal hearing for survivors of gun violence on Capitol Hill.

“I hope that in Kavanaugh’s mind, Guttenberg didn’t represent a set of beliefs that he finds so threatening that he couldn’t even make contact. That’s why the judge should explain,” Cuomo said.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been criticized for turning his back on Fred Guttenberg.

Cuomo insisted that while he wasn’t indicting Kavanaugh, he refused to believe the position of the White House that the judge was “pushed away by security” rather than ignoring Guttenberg.

“He made a decision,” Cuomo said. “I’m not indicting the judge. I get that he’s a car pool dad and people say he’s a good man, I get it. But how we disagree matters. We cannot turn away from each other just because we don’t like what the other is saying.”