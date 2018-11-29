Chris Cuomo Shreds Hypocrite Christians Who Celebrate Christmas But Reject Migrants

Chris Cuomo delivered a powerful “Closing Argument” Wednesday night in which he said there was a “moral imperative” for America to assist members of the migrant caravan.

With growing numbers of asylum seekers gathering “just a stone’s throw away” at the U.S.-Mexico border, the CNN host said that it’s not enough “to say that we bear no responsibility because we didn’t create the problem.”

“Our responsibility comes from the absolute fact that we have the power to provide a solution here,” he said. “There’s a moral imperative here, America does what she can.”

With the holiday season in full swing, Cuomo then pointed out the hypocrisy of American Christians who celebrate Christmas yet shun migrants.

“No small irony that Christians are getting ready to celebrate the story of Christmas, which is the exact story that we are trying to block out here,” he said. “The poor and unwanted who wound up bringing the savior into this world in a stable, rejected. Just as we’re doing now. This is who we are now and it must be exposed.”