CNN’s Chris Cuomo threw down a challenge to Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) on Friday night.

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host said that if Gianforte ― whose 2017 body-slamming of a journalist was celebrated by President Donald Trump at a rally this week ― didn’t like the criticism that he was leveling at him, then he could “come body-slam me as well. I welcome it.”

Cuomo dubbed Gianforte “weak” over the attack for which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault because he assaulted “someone who wasn’t a threat.”

He also asked why Trump always praises bullies and “celebrates punks who go after the little guy.”

