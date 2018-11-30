POLITICS
CNN's Chris Cuomo Expertly Picks Apart Donald Trump's Latest Batch Of Lies

"Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive."
By Lee Moran

CNN’s Chris Cuomo dissected President Donald Trump’s comments on the newest guilty plea of his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen on Thursday night.

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host said Cohen’s admission he lied to Congress about negotiations over a Russian real estate deal marked “the biggest piece in a pattern of lying about what matters that uniquely defines this president.”

“As we teach our kids and as Walter Scott explained perfectly, ’Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive,’” Cuomo concluded.

