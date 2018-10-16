CNN anchor Chris Cuomo broke down why he believes President Donald Trump often chooses to “get ahead of the facts,” or just ignore them completely.

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host explained Monday how, and why, it was all about political gain.

“If the allegations work to his advantage, or confirm what he wants you to think, then he’s more than happy to get ahead of the truth, to believe nobody and anything that anybody says that’s different from what he wants to be true,” Cuomo said.

But it came at a price, he argued.

“His relationship with the facts means that he’s often strong when he should be soft, and soft when he needs to stand strong,” Cuomo said.

