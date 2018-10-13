Chris Cuomo Names And Shames Fox News Hosts Doing Most To Encourage Animosity

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo took aim at three Fox News hosts on Friday as he lamented the cheapening of political discourse.
The “Cuomo Prime Time” host said anger in politics had been “notched up” in recent years “because it works” in securing votes — and he called President Donald Trump the “captain of capitalizing on this.”
“Now it’s in the media too. Media can be a feedback mechanism for what’s out there. With Trump, it doesn’t create the energy, it harnesses it, turbocharges it, that’s Fox,” he added.
Cuomo then played clips which he claimed highlighted Sean Hannity’s “righteous indignation,” Laura Ingraham’s “curled lip of disgust” and Tucker Carlson’s “pissed puppy dog puss” look.
“What are they doing? They’re finding common enemies with their base, encouraging the animosity, using the word ‘unhinged’ a lot,” said Cuomo.
“This is not who we are, not at our best,” he added.
