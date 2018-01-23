Now Chris Cuomo And Kellyanne Conway Are Fighting Over Grammar

Chris Cuomo and Kellyanne Conway have taken their act to the next level.

The CNN anchor and advisor to President Donald Trump went toe-to-toe on live TV Monday night, arguing about everything from immigration policy to the government shutdown to whether or not Cuomo wore khakis.

They even argued over grammar. Conway accused Cuomo of trying to hijack both the questions and the answers.

“So which role is whom?” she asked.

“Which role is whom?” Cuomo fired back. “What is that, is that Trump English? We each have a role to play here.”

A few minutes later, as Cuomo attacked Trump’s proposed border wall, Conway went after his language.

“I don’t even hear a question in there. There’s not possibly a question mark coming on,” she said as Cuomo spoke. “There’s not even a semicolon, let alone a question mark.”

Cuomo persisted, but Conway kept hammering at him.

“Is this a question?” she asked. “Is this a question? I stopped conjugating it about 10 sentences ago, Christopher.”

Cuomo later explained on Twitter that he’d prefer do less talking during his interviews.