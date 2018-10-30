MEDIA
‘Demonstrably False’: Chris Cuomo Slams Kellyanne Conway’s Latest Trump Claim

The CNN host said the president was paying "lip service to unity."
By Ed Mazza

CNN’s Chris Cuomo called out White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for her latest attempt to defend President Donald Trump

On Monday, Conway claimed Trump was trying to “heal the country” after a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 worshippers, even though he continued to attack the media and political rivals via Twitter.

Cuomo begged to differ: 

Cuomo and Conway have repeatedly sparred on the air. Last month, the two got into a heated debate over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, with Conway at one point threatening to walk off.

During an interview on CNN in August, Cuomo accused Conway of lying. 

I can’t let you say things that aren’t true. That’s not what this show is about,” he said. “That’s Fox. You go to Fox for that.”

Last spring, the two memorably traded fruit-related barbs.

