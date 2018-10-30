‘Demonstrably False’: Chris Cuomo Slams Kellyanne Conway’s Latest Trump Claim

CNN’s Chris Cuomo called out White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for her latest attempt to defend President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Conway claimed Trump was trying to “heal the country” after a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 worshippers, even though he continued to attack the media and political rivals via Twitter.

Cuomo begged to differ:

Demonstrably false. Look at the rallies and statements after the bombings and the biggest mass murder of Jews in America and you see lip service to unity and massive intent on division. And she knows it. https://t.co/EMIx559WuY — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) October 29, 2018

Cuomo and Conway have repeatedly sparred on the air. Last month, the two got into a heated debate over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, with Conway at one point threatening to walk off.

During an interview on CNN in August, Cuomo accused Conway of lying.

“I can’t let you say things that aren’t true. That’s not what this show is about,” he said. “That’s Fox. You go to Fox for that.”